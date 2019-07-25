Prince Kada Allison, the estranged husband of actress Queen Wokoma, reportedly attempted to take his own life.

Per LIB, the Portharcourt-based business was rushed to the hospital by friends who claimed he tried to kill himself, hours after he posted a suicide note in which he addressed his family and told Wokoma not to pass on the ‘hate’ she has for him unto their son.

Only last month, he revealed that his marriage to the actress had packed up after one year.

Now, he is hospitalised after a suicide attempt.

Wokoma had yet to break silence since this news surfaced.

See his hospital photo below: