Abiola Adebayo is thankful.

The Nollywood actress-producer took to her Instagram today to tell how she survived a car crash that totaled her car. “I survived it,” she said, adding, “I return all the glory to God! I’m hale and hearty and back to work. God bless you all.”

She continued, imploring fans, “Just keep praying for me

And fans are thankful on her behalf, too.

See the photos below: