Actress Our Lady J Calls Out the Media for Body-Shaming Her

Our Lady J has taken to her Twitter to call out the Los Angeles Times for placing her on its worst dressed list at the Golden Globes, saying that they body-shamed her.

It all started after The L.A. Times published their list of best and worst dressed at the awards show which said that she was wearing “one of our least favorite looks — a busy mermaid gown … A simpler green gown would have worked marvelously.”

Reacting to the publication, Our Lady J said she was bodyshamed as a transgender woman. She further added that the same access to dresses as other women on the red carpet, that she had to choose her emerald mermaid gown from Fouad Sarkis because it was one of a select few that fit her.

“Thank you @latimes for body-shaming me on a night celebrating the talents of my MIND, not my BODY. It’s not my first time on a worst-dressed list, so I’m not at home crying. But I am angry that you don’t understand the fact that top designers don’t make clothes for my body,” the actress, who plays Sherilyn on FX’s Pose, wrote on Twitter.

She further added that as a 6-foot-2 trans woman, “this was one of 8 gowns in the entirety of Los Angeles that fit my body, and I chose it because it fit my body. I think it’s beautiful, but yes, I would love to have the option to wear the dresses that are on your ‘best’ list.”

“When you judge women for what they’re wearing, you’re not only judging the fabric on their bodies — you are judging their actual bodies, the medical history of their bodies, and the emotional struggle they have with their bodies because of articles like this,” Our Lady J concluded.

See what she wore below: