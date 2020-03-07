Actress Oge Okoye Launches the ‘Privacy’ Social Media Campaign

Oge Okoye has encouraged her followers and everyone who cares to listen to learn to keep their private matters away from social media.
The actress, who rarely shares details about her private like, took to her Instagram yesterday to post the message in which she noted that it is easier to deal with heartache when trolls aren’t skulking about, seeking folks to mock on social media.
She wrote:
Date,In private
Love,In private
Engage,In private
Be happy,In private
Live,In private
That way,You Can
Take your losses,In private
Maintain,In private
Rebuild yourself,In private.
See her full post below:
Date,In private Love,In private Engage,In private Be happy,In private Live,In private That way,You Can Take your losses,In private Maintain,In private Rebuild yourself,In private.