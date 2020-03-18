Actress Nkiru Umeh Reveals All She Lost in the Lagos Explosion

Nkiru Umeh has shared heartbreaking details of all she lost in the recent pipeline explosion in Lagos that killed at least 15 people.

“What’s left of my beautiful house. If you haven’t been to my house you might not really understand this. But again I thank God we were in the church,” the actress captioned the photos of what’s left of her property.

She further added: “My boy and my PA miraculously escaped through the back fence that fell down though the boy got injured but he is getting better.”

Fans and friends are currently sending her their best wishes, and we commiserate with her.

