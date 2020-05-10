Actress Nkechi Blessing Drags Troll Who Accused Her of Fraud

Nkechi Blessing has never been one to shy way from speaking her mind, which is why she had a lot of say to a troll who accused her of being deceitful.

It all started when the actress shared a post announcing that she would be giving away some cash to her fans, and while many were happy to hear this, a troll accused her of creating fake profiles and announcing them as the winners of the said giveaways.

“Na you dey do give away, na u dey use a fake account win am,” the troll said. And Blessing went apeshit, dragging the troll for filth.

See their cringy exchange below:

