Actress Nkechi Blessing Drags Troll Who Accused Her of Fraud

ukamakaCelebrity / MoviesNo Comment on Actress Nkechi Blessing Drags Troll Who Accused Her of Fraud

Nkechi Blessing has never been one to shy way from speaking her mind, which is why she had a lot of say to a troll who accused her of being deceitful.

It all started when the actress shared a post announcing that she would be giving away some cash to her fans, and while many were happy to hear this, a troll accused her of creating fake profiles and announcing them as the winners of the said giveaways.

“Na you dey do give away, na u dey use a fake account win am,” the troll said. And Blessing went apeshit, dragging the troll for filth.

See their cringy exchange below:

Related Posts

Femi Adebayo Celebrates His Dad With Heartwarming Music Video

May 10, 2020

Emeka Ike Blows Hot After a Fan Compared His First and Second Wives

May 10, 2020

MayD Addresses His Beef With PSquare in New Instagram Live Session

May 10, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *