Nkechi Blessing has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind and she has just dragged a troll who had a lot to say about her partner.

The drama started after the actress shared their adorable new photo with a caption that said, “Thank you God for giving me my own man,” and she described him as her “chargie.” And while many people had kind things to say about the photo, one troll hopped on the post to dismiss him as a philanderer.

And Nkechi threw punches. See the exchange below: