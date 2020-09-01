Actress Niecy Nash Comes Out as Bisexual, Reveals She Tied the Knot with Singer Jessica Betts

What a way to come out!

Niecy Nash has finally revealed that she’s bisexual after the actress shared a picture of her nuptials with singer, Jessica Betts.

The former host of ‘Clean House’ on the defunct Style Network was previously married to husband, Jay Tucker whom she filed to divorce in December 2019. TMZ reports that the divorce was finalized in March of this year and she became legally single on June 21, 2020.

The news of Niecy Nash’s marriage to a woman a few months after her divorce comes a as a suprise to many because the ‘Claws’ star never made public knowledge of her sexuality though she has eats been an ally of the LGBTQ community.

According to many, the introduction of Jessica Betts to the world as her wife was a ‘mic drop’ moment.

Th 50-year-old was dressed in a beautiful, white strapless dress while her wife, Jessica wore a ivory pants and vest with a white shirt.

In her caption, Nash revealed she would be taking her partner’s last name as she addressed herself as Mrs Carole Denise Betts.

