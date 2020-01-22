Actress Moyo Lawal addresses nudity in open letter to God

Nollywood star, Moyo Lawal, has written an open letter to God over the constant criticism that comes her way following her slew of steamy pictures on social media.

The light-skinned, hot thespian is known more for exposing her body and making controversial statements on social media.

And on Tuesday night, Moyo took to her Instagram account to call on her many critics to open a GoFundMe account for her so she could raise money and buy herself decent clothes.

“Dear Lord…. me, I don’t know what some people want from me, they keep insulting me that I am nude even though they are yet to see me in anything close to nude ooooh…Please help me touch their hearts. So they can open a Go Fund for complete dresses for Moyo Lawal. That will be a good start .…Because Dear Lord, you know that bikini picture na, I will still post it (The last time I checked, bikinis were not just for slim people, I don’t know why my own is different ). If internet Georginas like, they should explode, we will be alright. Last, last …..It is not today we are breaking the internet for showing almost nothing ooooh.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7mCnYhp_s-/