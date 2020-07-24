Actress Lota Chukwu Talks Love and Breakup in New Tweets

Lota Chukwu believes that love is “action.”

“Show, don’t tell,” she said about matters of love, adding, “Words are too easy for people, promises, even easier. Just open your mouth…. waaaaaaaaaa.”

And about breakups, she replied a Twitter user who said it is difficult for people to move on after a failed relationship. “What else are you going to advice them to do really? Turn into stalkers?” she asked the Twitter user, adding, “At the end of the day, when someone says they are done with you, you’re still going to have to “just move on” no matter how much it hurts.”

See her tweets below:

