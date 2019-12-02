Actress Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Returns to YouTube After College Bribery Scandal

Olivia Jade Giannulli is back on YouTube.

The daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, who have been charged in the college admissions bribery scandal, make her grand return on Sunday for the first time since her parents were outed for engaging in the infamous college bribery scandal.

She began in the video:

“Obviously, I’ve been gone for a really long time and as much as I wish I could talk about all of this, it’s really hard for me to say this, just because I know that it’s something that needs to be addressed,” she said in her two-minute-long video. “It’s just, unfortunately, which is also why I didn’t know exactly when I should come back to YouTube, but the reason for that is just because I’m legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now. A part of me is like, ‘Should I come back to YouTube right now?,’ ’cause it’s been so long and I actually really, really miss it,” she said. “Like, I genuinely miss filming. I feel like a huge part of me is just not the same because this is something that I’m really passionate about, it’s something I really like to do. But I also didn’t know, I debated for like, seven or eight months, like, well, if I can’t talk about it, is there a point in coming back, and not being able to say anything? I want to come back because I want to come back.”

Though Jade reiterated that she wishes she could “say something” related to the scandal, she thanked viewers for their support:

“Thank you so much for your patience or if you’ve stuck around for nine months just waiting. I really appreciate it. This is the best I can do and I want to move on with my life … not trying to be in a selfish way … but it’s so hard ’cause I’m not trying to like, make this about me or like, how I’ve been, because it’s not the point of this. Although I am terrified to make this video and to come back, I know that I also want to start taking smaller steps in the right direction.” Jade also added that she intends to start filming and uploading videos again.”

See the clip below: