Actress Lori Loughlin Sentenced Over College Admission Bribe Scandal

Lori Loughlin has now been sentenced to two months in prison after admitting to paying money to get her daughters into two colleges.

The Daily Beast reports that the actress who is famous for her role as Aunt Becky on Full House, was given the maximum sentence that her plea deal allowed. And it came just hours after her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, was sentenced to five months in prison for his involvement in the admission bribes.

As punishment, she will pay a $150,000 fine, and perform 100 hours of community service, while Giannulli will pay a $250,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service.

Speaking in court on Friday, Loughlin said she had made an “awful decision” and was “sorry,” which appealed to the U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton, who said he believes that she showed remorse for her actions.

“I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process,” she added during her speech. “I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality it only undermined my daughter’s abilities and accomplishments.”

She and her husband joins the list of celebrities, like Felicity Huffman, who were exposed by authorities for their involvement in the college admission bribe scheme.

