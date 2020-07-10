Actress Lisa Omorodion is Having a Frank Discussion About Women, Best Friends and Significant Others

Lisa Omorodion has shaken this relationship table and broken it completely because yes, many women are guilty.
The beautiful actress shared some home truths about women in love, their best friends and significant others and how all of these interact together.
In an Instagram post, the plus-sized starlet warned friends to desist from sharing secrets with their best friends who are in love. She pointed out that this tends to come out during pillow talks with their significant others as gist.
Lisa Omorodion went further to reveal that when the relationship with the ‘beau’ crashes, guess what survives? Your secrets which were shared in the course of ‘love nwa tin tin’.
Omorodion noted that this habit has led to many men making assumptions about ladies and judging them off of what they’ve heard without getting to know them.
She finished off by sounding a note of warning to females in relationships, urging them to desist from sharing their friends’ secrets.
See post below.
View this post on Instagram
LADIES LETS TALK! Your boyfriend is not my BEST FRIEND , you are my best friend . If I want him to know my secrets i will call a meeting with the two of you present and share it all. Ladies NEVER ever tell your secrets to a woman in love. This woman in particular has certain characteristics – overly trusting, her legs jelly(aftermath of being swept off her feet a time too many) ,her stomach ridden with butterflies. Now, pillow talk is one of her favourite pastime with her new Boo; Information dished out here might even not be on a need to know basis. To some it's for the simple reason of seeking validation to improve intimacy, for others its just GIST! Whatever the reason, secrets are spilled; mainly of the other person (you) blurring herself out of the picture while at it. After all said & said; her boyfriend can virtually see through you and in most cases judge you without you knowing. Like a tornado, the relationship comes crashing! but guess the only thing that withstood this crash?? Your guess is as good as mine- your Secret/Gist! The ex boyfriend , the other one before this one and the one from 4 years ago have all left the building with TOO MUCH information. A word for the unwise.. A boyfriend is NOT your husband …Stop betraying your friends!!