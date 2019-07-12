Actress Kudirat Ogunro Explains Why She’ll Be Happy With a Cheating Husband

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Actress Kudirat Ogunro Explains Why She’ll Be Happy With a Cheating Husband

Kudirat Ogunro wants you all to know she will be happy with a cheating husband.

The actress said this during a media chat, her reason being the old myth about how men are ‘polygamous in nature.’

“I’m not a jealous lover. In fact, when I get married, my husband has to have a girlfriend,” she said, according to PM News, adding, “That’s how my home can be settled and peaceful instead of him telling me ‘it’s only you baby’. No, I don’t believe in those words. I’m very serious.”

And to end her note, the City people Movie Award nominee added, “Men are polygamous by nature; so don’t let us fool ourselves.”

Yikes.

What do you think?

Related Posts

simi

Simi Slams Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and It’s Just Epic

July 12, 2019

Skiibii Finally Admits to Faking His Own Death for Publicity

July 12, 2019

Kizz Daniels Threatens Vanguard Newspapers With N100m Lawsuit

July 12, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *