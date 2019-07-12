Actress Kudirat Ogunro Explains Why She’ll Be Happy With a Cheating Husband

Kudirat Ogunro wants you all to know she will be happy with a cheating husband.

The actress said this during a media chat, her reason being the old myth about how men are ‘polygamous in nature.’

“I’m not a jealous lover. In fact, when I get married, my husband has to have a girlfriend,” she said, according to PM News, adding, “That’s how my home can be settled and peaceful instead of him telling me ‘it’s only you baby’. No, I don’t believe in those words. I’m very serious.”

And to end her note, the City people Movie Award nominee added, “Men are polygamous by nature; so don’t let us fool ourselves.”

Yikes.

What do you think?