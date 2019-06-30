Actress Juliet Ibrahim Exposes Man Who Threatened to Rape Her

Juliet Ibrahim has shared the screenshot fo the tweet, and the image, of the man who threatened to rape her.

The actress has been at the forefront criticising the Nigerian preacher, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, who recently was accused by celebrity photographer Busola Dakolo of rape. And while many people have lauded Ibrahim for speaking out, a troll hopped on social media to speak about his intention to rape the actress.

Which is why Ibrahim has shared his photo and alerted the police.

“This Twitter user has just threatened to rape me according to his tweet on my twitter handle today! Pls retweet until the law takes its course against such rapists in society! He must be arrested! @GhPoliceService @richier71342242  that’s his image thanks,” she wrote.

See her post below:

