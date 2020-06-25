Actress Jenny Slate from ‘Big Mouth’ Quits Show to Give Black Actors a Chance

Jenny Slate of Netflix animated series ‘Big Mouth’, has quit the show.
The actress who plays a black adolescent-‘Missy’ on the show, revealed her decision via her Instagram handle.
Jenny Slate is hoping that leaving the character of Missy behind will give black actors a chance to play the black character.
In her post, Slate noted that her white privilege has contributed to white supremacy.
“I have come to the decision today that I can no longer play the character of ‘Missy’s on the animated TV show ‘Big Mouth’.
“Missy is also black and black characters should be played by black people”, she wrote.