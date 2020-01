Jennifer Omole is dead.

This was confirmed by her friend and colleague, Uche Ogbodo, who took to her Instagram to announce the sad news, adding that Omole died on January 3 following undisclosed circumstances.

“On 3rd January My Dearest Friend @jenniferomole Passed On. I’m Hurting Deep In My Heart but Only God Knows Best. Pls Say A Rest In Peace Prayer for My Girl,” Ogbodo said in her post.

However, Omole’s family had yet to confirm this news as at press time.

