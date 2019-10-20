Congratulations to Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney!

People is reporting that the 29-year-old actress married her 34-year-old art director fiance in a ceremony at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island on Saturday with 150 guests. And some of those who stepped out for the event included Emma Stone, Amy Schumer, and Adele.

The couple got engaged in February, two years after they first sparked dating rumors.

While she kept their relationship away from social media, she opened up about her engagement with Maroney during an interview on the podcast Naked with Catt Sadler. “I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married,’ ” Lawrence explained. “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him.” Describing Maroney as her “best friend,” Lawrence also revealed that the desire to get married was mutual with him. “We wanted to marry each other,” she said. “We wanted to commit fully.”

“I want to legally bind him to me forever,” she said. “And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. It’s the greatest. You find your favorite person on the planet and, you’re like, ‘You can’t leave!’ So I wanted to take that offer.”

Now they are married and we can’t wait for their first photos!