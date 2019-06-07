Actress Iyabo Ojo Sets Records Straight After Her First Marriage

Iyabo Ojo has taken to her Instagram to set the records straight after a blogger wrote unkind things about her.

According to the actress, the named blogger discredited the actress’ Mother’s Day video and also claimed that Ojo was never married. Which is why the actress has now published her marriage certificate, including her wedding photographs.

She said:

They say silence is golden, but there are times one can’t help but address obvious situations.

A journey just come blogger called Kemi, NOT AUNTY KEM KEM OOOOOOOOO, decided to discredit my Mother’s Day video. She emphasised in her write up that I was never married and my ex partner was a carpenter (though she claimed all was sent to her as usual) 😳…. I saw her write up and chatted her up, sent my marriage certificate, she read and ignored. Then other smallies started blogging the story. When you land yourself in wahala now, you will say the information came from my phone or maybe a PA sent it. Just for my true fans, here is a video of my marriage certificate and my wedding pictures. Kemi Ashefon, may you go through all I went through and worse than I did, when you decide to tell your story, people will turn deaf ears and call you names.

