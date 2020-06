Ini Dima-Okogie is a year older today.

The Nollywood screen goddess took to her Instagram page to recreate a hilarious photo of her younger self.

Ini who sought the help and company of best friend and designer, Derin Fabekun of Fablane by Derin shared the video.

In the older picture, an obviously cranky Ini Dima-Okogie was in the middle of a tearful meltdown when the picture was taken and we can almost say she still has the same ‘meltdown face’ from the evidence provided in the clip.

