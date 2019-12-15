Actress Georgina Onuoha is Grateful After Undergoing Surgery

Georgina Onuoha is thankful.

The actress, who is also a health worker in the United States, took to her Instagram to reveal she recently underwent surgery for an unstated medical condition, which turned out to be successful.

She wrote:

It ended in praise 🙏🏻 They that trust in the Lord shall be as mount Zion, which cannot be removed, but abideth for ever.

As the mountains are round about Jerusalem, so the Lord is round about his people from henceforth even for ever.

For the rod of the wicked shall not rest upon the lot of the righteous; lest the righteous put forth their hands unto iniquity.

Thank you for all your prayers. My surgery went well and I’m recuperating well 🙏🏻. Health is indeed wealth.

I have never doubted the power of collective prayers.