Actress, Garcelle Beauvais is Replacing Tamera Mowry on ‘The Real’

Garcelle Beauvais is stepping up to the role as the newest co-host of daytime talk show, ‘The Real’, come September 21, 2020.

The actress and Haitian native will be replacing former co-host, Tamera Mowry Housley, who announced that she was leaving the show a few week ago in season 7 if the show.

‘The Real’ made the announcement of the 53-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOB) star joining its team via the official Twitter handle, writing,

“We’ve seen your comments and we couldn’t be more excited to announce Garcelle Beauvais as our newest host!”.

We’ve seen your comments and we couldn’t be more excited to announce Garcelle Beauvais as our newest host! Season seven of The Real returns Monday September 21st! Trust us, you don’t want to miss it! 📸: @ryanwestphoto pic.twitter.com/BmOUTg7xXo — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) August 24, 2020

