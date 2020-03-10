Actress Foluke Daramola-Salako Addresses Death Hoax

Foluke Daramola-Salako is still alive.

The actress took to her Instagram to squash a rumor about her death that began circulating around the Internet earlier recently, and she had some words for those who initiated that story.

“I don’t know where people are getting the impression that I died. It is my enemies that will die,” she said in her post. “It is their family and anybody that wishes me dead that will die.”

She continued, “I, Foluke Daramola, am living to the glory of God.”

She she said a lot more. See her post below: