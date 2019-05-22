Actress Fela Makafui Speaks About Her Late Dad: “I Should Have Forgiven Him.”

Fela Makafui wishes she made peace with her late father.

The Ghanaian actress took to her Instagram today to speak about her father who recently died, about the conflict they had, that the deceased tortured she and her mother so much that she had wanted to file a lawsuit against him.

They separated and never talked again, never kept in contact, and now she has learned of his death and burial and wishes she made peace with him.

“I always kinda wanted that fatherly love,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I wish I had one on one conversation or even a moment with him. I should have forgiven him.”

And she said a lot more.

