Actress Etinosa Warns Folks to Quit Ass Kissing in Order to Be Taken Seriously

Actress, Etinosa has given a word of advice for anyone who wants to be taken seriously.

The controversial starlet took to her Instagram story to advise folks to quit kissing ass if they want to be taken seriously especially by rich folks as many rich folks do not like it.

Etinosa noted that  everyone already kisses their asses so why not try something different?

“You want to be taken seriously? Stop kissing ass! Trust me, big men/women don’t like being ass kissed.

“Everybody is kissing their ass so do something different”.

