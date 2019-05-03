Actress Etinosa Idemudia Says Regina Daniels is Pregnant With Her First Child

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Actress Etinosa Idemudia Says Regina Daniels is Pregnant With Her First Child

Etinosa Idemudia has taken to her Instagram Story to announce Regina Daniels’ alleged pregnancy.

According to the controversial comic-actress, she made a bet with her mother about Regina’s pregnancy and she won that bet, although she did not share more information about the authenticity of her claims.

And this comes days after Regina and her billionaire politician husband, Ned Nwoko, made their relationship public and stirred heated social media conversation.

While some fans are happy with the alleged pregnancy news, some wonder if there is any truth to it. However, see Etinosa’s post below:

,

Related Posts

Kelly Clarkson Undergoes Appendix Surgery After Hosting 2019 Billboard Music Awards

May 3, 2019

Tonto Dikeh Addresses Nollywood Artistes Who Have a Lot to Say About Her

May 3, 2019

Her Fashionista: Kim Kardashian Gushes Over North West’s Passion for Style

May 3, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *