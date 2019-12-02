Actress Etinosa Idemudia Comes Under Fire for Threatening to Use a Quran as Ashtray

Over the weekend, Etinosa Idemudia took to her Instagram Story to post a video in which she used a Bible as an ashtray. And this stirred a heated conversation on social media about her antics.

While many condemned her actions, some recalled that the actress is going through turbulent emotional breakdowns. But Etinosa responded to the criticisms with a promise to use a Quran as an ashtray.

As expected, this didn’t augur well with many Islamists, and seeing how dangerous this path could be, she backtracked and now wants to be paid before she’ll agree to vandalise her Quran.

See the posts below: