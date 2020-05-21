Actress, Emilia Dike Slumps and Dies In Enugu

Actress, Emilia Dike Slumps and Dies in Enugu

Nollywood actress, Mrs Emilia Dike slumped and died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Enugu.

Movie director, Okechukwu Oku took to Instagram to announce her passing writing,

“Why is death taking the best people???? I’m confused oooo. Just filmed with Mama here on my 2 last projects, excited to release it and this horrible news today. A woman with a heart of gold, Aah noooo. Will miss you Mrs Dike. Nollywood has lost a gem in you. This is messed up”.

Tributes have been flowing from colleagues of the late actress and other Nollywood practitioners since her passing.

Emilia Dike has starred in quite a number of Nollywood movies such as Where Money Never Sleep 1 and 2, Dust of yesterday, Kings Guard, etc.

May her soul rest in peace.

