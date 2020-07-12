Actress, Divine Onome Umukoro Recounts Police Brutality Experience, Shares Video

Divine Onome Umukoro has recounted her experience, suffering police brutality in the hands of uniformed men.

The Nollywood Yoruba actress, took to Instagram to share series of videos where she alongside a few others were harassed by law enforcement.

Recounting her experience, Divine Onome Umukoro stated at around 8:30 pm on Saturday, she was approached by policemen who asked her for money. After refusing to give them any, they requested for her keys without telling her exactly what it was for.

She declined this, going on to note that she had a similar experience two years ago but couldn’t prosecute the policemen because she had no evidence.

This prompted the officers to say that she should have been killed two years ago by those men.

Afterwards, they went on to physically assault her sister who was recording the whole scene.

See the videos of her encounter below.

