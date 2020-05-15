Actress Destiny Etiko is Shattered over Death of Her Father

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Actress Destiny Etiko is Shattered over Death of Her Father

Destiny Etiko is beyond shattered by the passing of her father.

A few hours ago, the actress took to Instagram to mourn his loss in a lengthy post detailing her ordeal.

“It’s as if my life is shattered 😭
The world is wicked o💔
I still can’t believe that the man who gave me life is gone 😭💔”, she wrote.

Speaking on the close relationship she shared with her father while he was alive, Destiny Etiko mentioned her dad supported her career decison.

“Daddy u have always loved and supported me when I told u wat I wanted to take up as a carrier…u prayed for me and told me dat I will always succeed and stand out in all I do”.

View this post on Instagram

am so pained 💔 Am so broken 💔 Am devastated 💔 It’s as if my life is shattered 😭 The world is wicked o💔 I still can’t believe that the man who gave me life is gone 😭💔 Daddy u have always loved and supported me when I told u wat I wanted to take up as a carrier…u prayed for me and told me dat I will always succeed and stand out in all I do …now am making u proud and all the evil ones could do is to take you from us 😭💔😭 My heart is broken into piece and am not sure it can be mended for u left With a part of my soul daddy…..my closeness with u still making me not believe dat u are gone dad💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 OBI AGBAWA M OOOO😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 My headmaster My oyibo pepper My intelligent man 👨 The finest man in ETIKO’s FAMILY It’s shall never be well with the wicked ones IJN Amen 🙏🏻 This year just hit me like a personal virus 🦠 and it’s so difficult for me to let go daddy 😭😭😭 You know I love u more than any other thing in this world 🌎 😭❤️….I pray I get through this daddy but till den …..may u keep resting in the bosom of the lord IJN Amen 🙏🏻 @sopuruetiko U are my father now Pls always be strong for me I love u my blood 🩸 ❤️ : : THIS WORLD IS WICKED 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

A post shared by Destiny Etiko (@destinyetikoofficial) on

May his soul rest in peace.

Related Posts

It’s Been Ten Years of Loving for Gucci Mane and Keyshia Kaoir

May 15, 2020

Thank You Next, Ashley Benson Caught Kissing G-Eazy Weeks After Cara Delevingne Braek-up

May 15, 2020

BBNaija’s Mercy Eke Explains Why Folks Doubt Her Relationship With Ike

May 15, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *