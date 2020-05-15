Actress Destiny Etiko is Shattered over Death of Her Father

Destiny Etiko is beyond shattered by the passing of her father.
A few hours ago, the actress took to Instagram to mourn his loss in a lengthy post detailing her ordeal.
“It’s as if my life is shattered 😭
The world is wicked o💔
I still can’t believe that the man who gave me life is gone 😭💔”, she wrote.
Speaking on the close relationship she shared with her father while he was alive, Destiny Etiko mentioned her dad supported her career decison.
“Daddy u have always loved and supported me when I told u wat I wanted to take up as a carrier…u prayed for me and told me dat I will always succeed and stand out in all I do”.
May his soul rest in peace.