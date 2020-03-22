Actress Debi Mazar Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Debi Mazar is the latest Hollywood star to test positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The actress revealed her diagnosis on social media Saturday afternoon. “I have just tested positive for COVID-19. I AM OK!” Mazar wrote on Instagram.

“About a month ago, my entire home (husband and two teen daughters) got an odd bug — Low grade fever, headaches, sore throat, body aches, ears ringing and a dry cough. It cleared up quickly. Seasonal I thought? But it felt unusual/different… Two weeks later, March 15, I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches, and 102.4 fever. I figured maybe I got the flu.. or Corona?”

She later called a doctor friend for advice, but found out she didn’t meet the criteria for testing as she hadn’t recently traveled out of the country and hadn’t come into contact with a known case of coronavirus. “I found this kind of a CRAZY criteria for a NY’er as I had taken the subway, gone to the theater, the grocery store, the pharmacy, hair salon, etc. I was the mom who was trying to prepare the home and get supplies and bleach wipes, dry goods, extra food etc.”

On March 17, Mazar found an urgent care facility that was equipped with testing kits, though she writes that they initially tested her for the flu. She received her COVID-19 diagnosis several days later. Quaranting at home with her family (who have no symptoms — she thinks maybe they had coronavirus already), Mazar indicated that she feels okay one day and then worse the next, but hoping she’s through the worst of it.

“Today my lungs are heavy, but I’m tough,” she wrote, advising others to “Stay home people! Protect yourselves and your loved ones. Build up your immune systems.”

See her post: