Actress Damilola Adegbite’s Car Vandalised By Unknown Persons

Damilola Adegbite has taken to her Instagram to share a disturbing video of the damage done to her car by unknown person(s).

“So apparently, someone somewhere hates me so much they had to leave a message on my car,” she said, however noted that she’s taking this attack with grace: “I must be doing something right,” she added.

See the video below:

