Damilola Adegbite can dance!

The actress showed of her body rhythm in celebration of her first video on Tik Tok.

The ‘Tinsel’ star who shares a son with fellow actor and ex-husband Chris Attoh, surprised many with her ‘body work’ as she usually keeps these parts of herself away from social media.

In the video shared on Instagram, Damilola Adegbite wrote;

“My first #tiktok ☺️ Letting out some steam 🧘‍♀️ Am I doing well? 🙂

