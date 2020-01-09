Actress Damilola Adegbite Recounts Shocking House-Hunting Experience

Damilola Adegbite has taken to her Instagram to share a surprising twist of a story about why women, especially married women, should never engage in violent scuffles with their husbands’ mistresses.

According to the actress, she had gone house-hunting a few years ago and when she asked her agent why a house they visited had broken windows, she learned that the apartment previously belonged to a woman who was haunted by her partner’s wife. To save this mistress from the embarrassing situation, the man bought her a home in Ikoyi, making her life much easier.

Which is why Adegbite is encouraging women to stop fighting each other over men.

See her post below: