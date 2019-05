Cossy Ojiakor is in mourning.

The actress took to her Instagram today to announce the death of her mother, Chinyelo Ojiakor (aka Braxton Jay, a former reggae artis) in a post in which she said that her parents are now, finally together.

“Mum………. What God has joined together not even death could put asunder. Dad & Mum finally together,” she wrote, adding, “It is well……RIP.”

This sad news comes one year after she lost her father. Now, fans are sending her good wishes.

See her post below: