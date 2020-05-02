Actress Christabel Egbenya Knows What She Wants in a Man

ukamakaCelebrity / LifeStyleNo Comment on Actress Christabel Egbenya Knows What She Wants in a Man

Christabel Egbenya is actively seeking to go into a relationship with a man, and she knows exactly the kind of man she wants.

Speaking with the Sun News today, the Nollywood star noted that her kind of man must have a steady source of income, and must be supportive of her endeavors.

She said:

“When it comes to serious relationship, for now, I don’t have a man. I need a man who will love me for who I am and will support my business and all.

It’s better if he is rich, handsome and dark. I can marry from any tribe. It doesn’t matter if he is Igbo, Yoruba or Hausa; as long as I am happy with him, it’s okay. I can even be a second or third wife, it doesn’t really matter as long as there is true love and happiness.”

Amen.

Related Posts

Davido shares stunning photos of female barber

May 2, 2020

Richard Mofe-Damijo Schools Fan Who Has a Problem With Gender Equality

May 2, 2020

Timini Egbuson and 19-Year-old Girlfriend Flaunt Their Relationship on IG

May 2, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *