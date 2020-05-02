Actress Christabel Egbenya Knows What She Wants in a Man

Christabel Egbenya is actively seeking to go into a relationship with a man, and she knows exactly the kind of man she wants.

Speaking with the Sun News today, the Nollywood star noted that her kind of man must have a steady source of income, and must be supportive of her endeavors.

She said:

“When it comes to serious relationship, for now, I don’t have a man. I need a man who will love me for who I am and will support my business and all. It’s better if he is rich, handsome and dark. I can marry from any tribe. It doesn’t matter if he is Igbo, Yoruba or Hausa; as long as I am happy with him, it’s okay. I can even be a second or third wife, it doesn’t really matter as long as there is true love and happiness.”

Amen.

