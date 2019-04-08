Actress Chrissy Metz Debuts Song From ‘Breakthrough’ Film at ACM Awards

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on Actress Chrissy Metz Debuts Song From ‘Breakthrough’ Film at ACM Awards

THR is reporting that Chrissy Metz debuted her new song, “I’m Standing With You” from the “Breakthrough” film at the 2019 ACM Awards on Sunday.

The actress who is famous for her role in This Is Us was introduced by Carrie Underwood, and she proceeded to perform “I’m Standing With You.” Halfway through, she was joined by Lauren Alaina, Maddie & Tae, and Mickey Guyton, all of whom are also featured on the album.

Metz told THR the collaboration with the songwriter Diane Warren was “an absolutely incredible experience.”

The soundtrack for Breakthrough — which stars Metz, Topher Grace, Dennis Haysbert, and chronicles the real-life story of a mother turning to her faith after her son falls into an icy lake — dropped last Friday ahead of the film’s April 17 release.

See the snippet of Metz’s performance below.

Related Posts

Netflix May Have Teased Possible Beyoncé ‘Homecoming’ Documentary

April 8, 2019

Dave Bautista Reportedly Will Star in Zack Snyder Netflix Film ‘Army of the Dead’

April 7, 2019

Idris Elba Will No Longer Star As Deadshot in ‘Suicide Squad 2’

April 6, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *