Actress, Chika Lann Gifts Her ‘White Chocolate’ Husband a Lexua

Chika Lann is putting her money where her mouth is.

The actress and movie producer showed off the Lexus car gift she bought for her ‘white chocolate’ husband for being super supportive.

Though she was unable to get him his dream Ferrari, Chika Lann in the post, revealed that she was determined to get her husband an automobile, no matter how small once she started making money off her movies.

She fulfilled the promise to herself and penned a sweet message alongside.

“This Sporty baby right here is for you..My sweet white chocolate. Oui! Sexy…I remember when I told you Filmmaking is what I wanted to do, you supported and encouraged me. Even when I broke down on the set of my movie “THE MILLION lS”, you believed in me more than I believed in myself, you make me want to become more.

“Yes Sexy! Finally my hustle done dey pay…I know this is not your Ferrari but this is a view I made to myself that I was going to buy you a car no matter how small from the first money I make from my movies”, she continued.

“Thank you so much for your undying love. You are an amazing MAN. May the universe continue to bless you… I LOVE SEXY…”

