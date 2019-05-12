Actress Calls for Sex Strike to Protest Abortion Law

Actress and #MeToo activist Alyssa Milano is facing backlash after urging women to take part in a “sex strike” to protest against a new abortion law in Georgia, U.S.

“Until women have legal control over our own bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy,” she tweeted.

This comes as Georgia joins a number of states to enact legislation restricting abortion.

Ms Milano’s tweet however divided opinion on social media, sparking a debate that led to the #SexStrike hashtag trending on Twitter.

The so-called “heartbeat” bill, which was signed by Governor Brian Kemp on Tuesday, is scheduled to come into effect on 1 January.

The law bans abortions as soon as a foetal heartbeat can be detected – which is at about six weeks into a pregnancy.

Many women do not know they are pregnant by six weeks, with morning sickness usually starting after about nine weeks.

But there was an immediate backlash online, both from those who support the new law and from those who criticised the idea that women only have sex to please men.

“I appreciate the intent, but a #sexstrike is a bad and sexist idea,” wrote one person on Twitter. “As if we provided sex as a reward to the worthy. It’s denying women’s pleasure”.

“Self-denial and abstinence for some sort of gain is the antithesis of a sexually empowered world,” wrote another.

In her defence, Ms Milano later tweeted a Quartz article about how sex strikes can work – prompting further criticism online.

However, the law is expected to face challenges in the courts.

