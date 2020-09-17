Actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina Ties Knot with Longtime Boyfriend

Nollywood actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina has finally walked down the aisle with her longtime boyfriend.

The pair who have been together for eleven years, tied in the knot in an intimate ceremony.

Looking back on their journey to matrimony, Bukunmi Oluwasina noted that despite meeting a lot of men in the years that she and her lover have been together, none of them made her feel as she does and she would keep choosing him over everyone else.

The starlet shared a collage of images from way back till present day, writing a lengthy caption to describe the wave of emotions she’s feeling as they are finally man and wife.

See post below.

