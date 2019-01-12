Brie Larson and Alex Greenwald are over.

According to E! News, the actress and the singer decided to split up after dating for over five years, and nearly three years after they announced their engagement.

Recall that the pair got engaged nearly three years ago in May 2016 while on a vacation in Tokyo, Japan. And for many months after his proposal, Brie and Alex kept any wedding plans under wraps.

The pair made their last red carpet appearance together as a couple on the Avengers: Infinity War red carpet in April. While the last photo of them together on social media was in November, which she captioned with the Emily Brontë quote: “Happiness quite unshared can scarcely be called happiness; it has no taste.”

Now, their relationship is over, and the duo had yet to address this as at press time.