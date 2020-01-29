Actress Bimbo Afolayan Drags Folks Who Criticised Her & Her Mother

Yesterday, Bimbo Afolayan took to her Instagram to share the disturbing details of her her mother was viciously assaulted by her landlord in Lagos, and while many people had kind things to say, some called her out for not buying her mother a home in Lagos.
Which is why the actress is venting on her page and has chosen to lay curses on those who said unkind things about her situations.
She said:
“My mother is receiving treatment Awon oloriburuku! Mad people everywhere for those that started saying bad things about my mum on my page !may every curse of mine happen to your entire generation !! May your mothers and your children infact your entire generations go through this. ! I have never been on social media before to join the set of your role models because I know it’s not worth it ! Buh for you all to start saying rubbish without caring and even concerned about an old woman ! May you carry your curse all around ! I am in for all of u!”
And she said a lot more.
See her posts below:
I DROPPED A MESSAGE ON IG COS WE COULDN'T GET HELP AT THE POLICE STATION, THE WHOLE WORLD IS SAYING DONT TAKE LAWS INTO YOUR HANDS AND EVERYONE STARTED SAYING GET A HOUSE FOR YOUR MUM ! WHAT MY MUM HAS ACCOMPLISHED IN HER LIFE! YOUR MOTHERS HAVENT! YOU THIS STUPID PEOPLE ! THE MAN WILL PAY WE HAVE STARTED THE PROCESS ! IF POLICE DOESNT DO ANYTHING NO PROBLEM !
My mother is receiving treatment Awon oloriburuku! Mad people everywhere for those that started saying bad things about my mum on my page !may every curse of mine happen to your entire generation !! May your mothers and your children infact your entire generations go through this. ! I have never been on social media before to join the set of your role models because I know it’s not worth it ! Buh for you all to start saying rubbish without caring and even concerned about an old woman ! May you carry your curse all around ! I am in for all of u!
My mother ! My mother !!! I I don't do social media rubbish but not my mother and I face my business because I know most of you are miserable and I know some of you useless people that does eye service and begging for money will be using fake pages to type ! May God punish your entire generation ! And your mother and fathers will be treated like this for saying I don't take care of my mum ! THIS HAPPENED TO MY MUM JUST BECAUSE SHE SAID THE LANDLORD ASSOCIATION WASNT DOING ANYTHING TO THE AREA! AND SHE IS NOT PAYING ANY BILL TO THEM ON HER HOUSE ! AND THE CHAIRMAN OF THE SO CALLED LAND LORD ASSOCIATIONS DID ALL THIS TO HER! SHE WAS DRIVING MY DAUGHTER TO SCHOOL AND SHE WENT THROUGH ALL THIS ! AND ALL YOU USELESS FAKE INSTAGRAM MOFOS ARE TYPING UNDER FAKE PAGE SAYING SHIT! MAY YOUR ENTIRE GENERATION SINK FOR SAYING SOMETHING ABOUT ME CRYING FOR HELP FOR MY INNOCENT MOTHER.