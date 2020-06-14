Anita Joseph is back talking trash on the internet again.

The actress took to her Instagram to talk about a supposed friend who approached her after this friend was raped by her husband. According to Anita Joseph, the victim wanted to report the sexual violence to the authorities but she needed some moral support from the actress who she considered a friend.

But Anita dismissed her story, essentially saying that men have the right to demand sex from their wives even when the women do not want to engage in such.

“Which one be say your husband rape you, are you mad?” said the dense actress, and even when her own husband tried to disagree with her because, no means no, no matter your relationship with the person demanding sex, Anita still insisted.

She even went ahead to tell men how to coerce their wives into having sex when the women do not want to.

Watch the shocking video below:

