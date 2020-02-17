Actress Anita Joseph Confirms Her Marriage to Mc Fish

Congratulations to Anita Joseph and Michael Fisayo Olagunju (aka, Mc Fish)!

The actress took to her social media to confirm the rumours making rounds that they recently tied the knot in a private ceremony, and this comes amid criticisms from fans who are not pleased with the relationship.

Well, the actress has a message for her critics. She wrote:

“Leave him “

He’s not your type”

He’s this and that”

But still we Die here “

🥂 @realmcfish OKO MI OLOWO ORI MI Behold your Treasure MRS Micheal Fisayo OLAGUNJU 👌

Check out their photos below: