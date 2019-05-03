Actress Angela Okorie Live-Streams Her Confrontation With the Police

Angela Okorie recently had a run-in with the police in Lagos and she streamed the confrontation for her fans to see.

From the video, the Nollywood actress claimed that one of the officers said nasty things about her, including making a remark about how the actress would meet an untimely death. Angered by the comments, the actress lashed out, too, with terse words.

Passersby tried to resolve the conflict but this was unsuccessful as the actress, who refuses to be intimidated by these men, dared them to repeat their words. They couldn’t.

Check out the disturbing video below:

And this comes amid the conversation about the rising rates of police brutality in the country.