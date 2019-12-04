Actress Angela Okorie Comes Under Fire for Dissing #BBNaija Star Tacha Akide

Angela Okorie is catching a lot of flak on social media for dissing Tacha Akide.
Drama started when the actress took to her Instagram to accuse the ex-BBNaija star of not giving her a special recognition for supporting her during her stay in the Big Brother Naija house.
“Some people I helped like Tacha can’t even say thank you for giving her my platform to push her Brand,” she wrote, adding, “as the matter of fact she ignores me. When I write her it takes 2 days to reply me or she directs me to her manager. What an Ungrateful personality.”
This Right Here keeps me going What Ever I do for people I don't expect A pay Back And that is why God Keeps blessing me But as a human being I think I deserve Gratitude. Some people i helped like Tacha can't even say Thank you for giving her my platform To push her Brand As the matter of fact she ignores me , When I write her It takes 2 days to reply me Or she directs me to her manager What an Ungrateful personality Tacha it took you 2 weeks to call me after you Left Big brother house, That was After hairess told u to call to at least say thank you, Now I understand why Jaruma unfollowed you Tacha I told you to post her picture publicly and Say Thank you to her for all she did for you, Cos is not easy to spend money on who doesn't Know u , Gratitude is important I told you that "A good character will keep you in the industry for a long time" But a bad character will make u loose everything I was the First public face to post ur picture when you entered big brother house, This alone can make me not to help anybody again, But you know what??? I will keep helping people Cos this is part of my work on Earth. Called you for a shoot And I was shocked u said u will post it for free Forgetting I post u on my page 2/47 without u paying a Dine I pleaded with my lovely fans on daily basis to keep Voting for you until you win I lost lots of fans cos of you Some even wrote me messages threatening me For supporting you , " I told them I saw something different they can't see in you. Even when everyone was against you I supported you till the end and also gave them Reasons to support you, Gratitude is very Important Gratitude is a Must Does it mean if you were Angela Okorie You won't give me same opportunity I gave you???? Desist from being Ungrateful to people who Helped you when u were a nobody Else it will Ruin You forever NB: Gratitude is everything Morning world. #Epaindem
Well, Tacha’s fans, the Titans, hopped on social media to call out Okorie’s lies. They reminded the actress that Tacha, did, actually thank her publicly after she was disqualified from the show.
Heyyy my people, I want to sincerely take out time to THANK EVERY SINGLE PERSON that took out time to sit and support me with love while in the BIG BROTHER NAIJA HOUSE!!😃. I had no idea the love was this massive and huge out here. I have thought of how exactly to start appreciating everyone but still nothing I do would be enough to quantify the love and energy you all have and used for me. I am entirely GRATEFUL to everyone. To @peterpsquare @bobrisky222 @realangelaokorie @jaruma_empire @elizabethjackrichteinjr @matsecooks @obagoal @mmm._boss @abuja_jnr @sojarextmt @hairess_gallery @janemena @olamidebaron @mr.2kay @moeshaboduong @eveesin @realangelaokorie @dabotalawson @midas_interiors @redvigor @official_ifeatu @bensonokonkwo @iam_slimcase @nairamarley @mands_closet And ohhhh the names and list just goes on and on. Can’t readily type it all out as instagram space wouldn’t permit but sincerely appreciate everyone that stuck their necks out for me. Everyone that put themselves out there for me. Everyone that stood their ground irrespective of anything for me. I can’t even thank you all enough. I can’t. God bless you all for me richly. I would take a day out to do this again in a grand way. The love is overwhelming 🙏🏽🙏🏽. I hope to be able to contain it all. To my newest family out here “THE TITANS” I loooooove you all soooo much. THANK YOU! My glam team ——Make up @maq_jose Hair by @hairess_gallery Hair stylist @dvreloaded Dress by @gcfashion.ng Thanks guys. We PIN! NO LEAVE NO TRANSFER!!!!
Titans also noted that Tacha often comments on Okorie’s posts, even had shared Okorie’s video on her page in November.
#WeStanTachaForever what do pple really want???? Cut her head for u all! This so called yeyebrities sha 😓If Tacha isn't what she she is today una no go send her! Now u all want her to become u slave tool cos u publicly helped her? pic.twitter.com/ymElkIBoaC
— Tacha 2 the world💪❤ (@Bimbo40695308) December 4, 2019
Tacha, comman Gimme your Kidney ooooo … I have been supporting you on this street and beyond .
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Clowns 🤡 Everywhere
Awon Gratitude seekers .#WeStanTachaForever#TachaXHouseofLunettes
— 🔱 Spicy🌶️Atarodo🌶️ (@cute_posh) December 4, 2019
To Any Titan Reading this..
May We not Get helped from people who will sit on their Help and Expect something in return in Jesus name🙏#TachaXHouseOfLunettes #WeStanTachaForever
— TITAN OVERSEER📍 | 🔱 (@Baba___Alabi1) December 4, 2019