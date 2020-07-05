Actress Alade Brown’s Son Begs Trolls to Leave His Mother Alone

Alade Brown has reached out again to Nigerians who have been trolling her ever since she shared that photo of herself and her son. Now, her son has begged Nigerians to “forgive” his mum for sharing their intimate photo online.

Last week, she shared a video explaining the rationale behind the post which many people had a problem with. And she also explained the warm relationship she shares with her boy. Read all about it here.

Now, both she and her son are begging trolls to leave them alone. “I am sorry. Please accept my apology,” she said in the video, and her son added: “Please forgive my mum.”

See their video below:

