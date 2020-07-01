Actress Alade Brown Explains Why She Posed Nude With Her Son

Alade Brown stirred a heated conversation on social media after she took to her social media to share a photo of herself posing nude with her son.

Many people found the photo offensive because they believe it is inappropriate for a mother to expose her nakedness to a child that old. However, a few others thought there was nothing wrong with a mother having no boundaries with her son; the only conflict was that Alade shows to make the photo public.

Now, she has posted a video explaining the rationale behind it.

According to Alade, the photo was her message to people who cringe when they see their parents naked; people who are ashamed of their parents with mental issues. She even went forward to explain that she baths with her son and sees nothing wrong with her choices.

See her video below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

