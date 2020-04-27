Actress Adunni Ade Writes About Returning to Islam: “I Feel Fulfilled.”

Adunni Ade is a happier person.

The actress took to her Instagram yesterday to write about returning to Islam after years of practicing Christianity.

According to the actress, she was raised by a Muslim father and a Christian mom, and had spent years in the church, until four years ago, when she decided to return to the religion her father practiced.

“I feel fulfilled. I’m happier. I have received more Blessings this way. My Oldest son practices Islam, prays and Fasts as well,” she says now.

She continued, “Yes, I wear what I like, be it modest or not. Who are you to decide my inner intentions. You know, it’s easy for you to type on your key pads and make assumptions, but folks who know me will say otherwise. Islam I was taught teaches me that we are judged on our intentions by Allah alone. What’s within, not what you see. Not looking for acceptance from anyone.”

And she said a lot more. See her full post below:

