Actors Guild of Nigeria Launches HMO and Life Insurance Cover for Members

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has launched a HMO plan for it’s members.

This is a collaborative effort with Medicard Health Management, the approved official HMO and Health Management Services Provider of the AGN

President of the guild, Emeka Rollas took to Instagram to announce the historic milestone, noting that with this new development, ailing actors will no longer have to resort to public begging to raise funds whenever they fall ill.

The initiative which also includes a Group Life Insurance Cover will take off on the 17th of August. This will benefit actors and their family members.

Read post below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

